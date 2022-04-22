Governor Edison Rijna receives new ‘buki pa pensa’

KRALENDIJK- The Committee for 4 and 5 May has again presented a book with Caribbean stories about the Second World War and about freedom.
On behalf of the committee, Riet Sealy and Paul Ruijs presented a copy of the Buki pa Pensa, a pin and a T-shirt to Island Governor Edison Rijna.
Contents
During the meeting, Sealy gave Governor Rijna some information about the contents of the book and also told that groups 7 and 8 of all primary schools receive the Think Book.
On behalf of the Bonairean island government, Lieutenant Governor Riet thanked Sealy and Paul Ruijs for the book and for the good work that the committee is doing.
