Governor Rijna call Covid-19 situation on Bonaire ‘serious’

KRALENDIJK – According to Island Governor Edison Rijna, the situation around Covid-19 on the island can be called ‘serious’. Rijna pointed out that there has been a fatality for two consecutive weekends.

“It now mainly concerns adults who have not been vaccinated,” said Rijna during a press conference on Thursday afternoon. The Lieutenant Governor also pointed out that it may be possible to send patients abroad. “We cannot provide adequate care here,” says Rijna.

Rijna also pointed that Public Health has noticed that not everyone wants to cooperate in contact and source research. “It is important that the source is traced as soon as possible to curb the spread of the virus,” says Rijna.

Rijna also indicated that Public Health over coming days would be looking at developments with the infection rate. Based on this, it is determined whether more measures are needed.

Governor Rijna said he also called on everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to go in for the jab. “Especially in people with underlying health problems, such as diabetes or overweight,” says Rijna.