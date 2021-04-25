Governor Rijna Shocked by Reckless Behavior after lifting of Curfew













Kralendijk- Island Governor Edison Rijna yesterday showed himself quite upset with what he called ‘Reckless Behavior’ by various residents after the nightly curfew was lifted on Friday evening.

“I understand the need of people to feel free and go out. But I did not imagine this type of reckless behavior, especially by some of the younger residents”, said Rijna in a taped video message.







Rijna said many had gone out and carried on, as if we were no longer in a potentially precarious situation. “I would like to stress that the various precautionary measures are still very much needed. The danger is not over. We need to avoid agglomeration and we need to keep adhering to the 1.5 meter distance.

Controls

Rijna said that police and the supervision & enforcement department would continue to carry out controls. He added that he would not hesitate to reintroduce stricter measures if needed. “Especially during the upcoming holidays I will not hesitate to act if I see people engage in dangerous and reckless behavior”.