Grant Thornton Bonaire is organizing its Future Fit Seminar on September 13, 2022. The seminar is to introduce a new strategy for taking on the future, where Grant Thornton will ensure you and your company are Future Fit.

During the seminar, we will have 5 speakers who will each highlight the 5 pillars of our Future Fit strategy; Ethics, Value Creation, Security, Information, and Sustainability. Even during uncertain times, being agile, resilient, and daring is an endeavor we would like to take with our clients. We find it important to add value to your business(es), where at the same time we would convert data and information into a beneficial core in your business. The safety of our customer data is as important as understanding cybersecurity and the impact it has now and in the future. Treating the interests of our stakeholders is a number one priority for us as well as measuring our social footprint and the impact this has on the environment. Bringing awareness to each pillar will give both Grant Thornton Bonaire and our clients a better outlook on the future.

Along the way, you will encounter company/business issues that you may not have answers to yourself. Whether it concerns Value Creation, Information, Safety, Ethics, or Sustainability, we have the knowledge and experience to give you direction to make the right choice for your company. We are happy to take that extra step for you to ensure you and your company are Future Fit.

We would like to invite you to join our seminar, so you don’t miss out on any future Grant Thornton updates.

Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM (seminar) – 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM (networking)

Location: Courtyard by Marriott Bonaire Dive Resort

Fee: $50,00 per person

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3Q0XqGS Eventbrite title: Future Fit Seminar

Follow us on social media (Facebook and LinkedIn: Grant Thornton Bonaire) for updates on speakers.