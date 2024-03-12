Agriculture GreenFresh Aquaponics helps to build resilient food system Saba Redactie 2024-03-12 - 1 minuten leestijd

GreenFresh selling their first harvest. Photo: Denis Banouku

THE BOTTOM-The Public Entity of Saba has established a program to address food scarcity on the island. This is reported by the Economic Newsletter Dutch Caribbean.

Last year, Denis Banuoku of GreenFresh Aquaponics began coordinating the program and building the farms. With a combination of hydroponics, aquaponics, wicking beds, and training, the farms are now yielding their first fruits.

Proud

The organization is proud of the seeds sown and hopes to assist more communities in building resilient food systems in the future.