Greening the Gateway: Saba’s Reforestation Project adds colour to Juancho Yrausquin Airport

THE BOTTOM – Last week, the Public Entity Saba’s reforestation project and its Department of Agriculture planted 54 bougainvillea shrubs at the Juancho Yrausquin Airport.

The flowering shrubs were planted in an effort with airport management to help further beautify the area. The shrubs were planted along the roadside where it has been recently widened and in the planter at the entrance of the airport building.

More of the shrubs will be planted along the airport road where it is now being widened to continue the beautification process.