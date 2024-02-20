20 februari 2024 16:05 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news Saba

Greening the Gateway: Saba’s Reforestation Project adds colour to Juancho Yrausquin Airport

158

The Bougainvillea Shrubs will add colour to Saba’s Airport Road. Photo: OLS

THE BOTTOM – Last week, the Public Entity Saba’s reforestation project and its Department of Agriculture planted 54 bougainvillea shrubs at the Juancho Yrausquin Airport. 

The flowering shrubs were planted in an effort with airport management to help further beautify the area. The shrubs were planted along the roadside where it has been recently widened and in the planter at the entrance of the airport building. 

More of the shrubs will be planted along the airport road where it is now being widened to continue the beautification process.

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Rocargo

Top vacancies

More vacancies

Rocargo

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius