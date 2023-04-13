Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise coming to Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The legendary Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise will be docking at the North Pier in Bonaire from April 20 to 27. Everyone is welcome to a free tour during the open boat days, and various activities on and around the ship will take place. These activities are in support of Greenpeace’s lawsuit with the island’s residents against the Dutch government to protect Bonaire from climate change.

Recently, Greenpeace protested deep-sea mining with the Arctic Sunrise due to the damage it could cause to ocean life. The Arctic Sunrise and the Rainbow Warrior are the largest and most famous ships in Greenpeace International’s fleet. The Arctic Sunrise arrives in Bonaire from Curaçao, where maintenance work has been done on the ship.

Open boat days

“We are very happy that the Arctic Sunrise is visiting our beautiful island,” says Meralney Bomba of Greenpeace in Bonaire. “This gives us the opportunity to introduce more people to Greenpeace and its campaigns for the protection of seas, forests, and the climate that Greenpeace supports worldwide. We hope to welcome many people during the tours on the open boat days on Saturday, April 22, and Thursday, April 27.”

Antarctica

The Arctic Sunrise is a former icebreaker, making it well-suited to sail to the coldest places on Earth and document the effects of climate change in these vulnerable polar regions. Scientists onboard have conducted research into the impact of global warming on penguin colonies in Antarctica.

The Arctic Sunrise has been part of the Greenpeace fleet since 1995. Its first campaign was in the North Sea, where research was conducted into the effects of drilling installations on sea life. Over the past three decades, it has traveled all over the world, from Antarctica to the Amazon, and now to Bonaire to draw attention to the most vulnerable but also the most beautiful places on Earth.

Program

Open boat days: Saturday, April 22, and Thursday, April 27 (subject to change).

Tours for everyone, starting continuously between 10:00 – 18:00.

Languages: Papiamentu, English, Dutch (Free) tickets will be available at various locations in Bonaire.

Meeting point is at the North Pier.

More information can be found online at https://act.gp/arctic-sunrise-bonaire

On Thursday evening, April 27, the Arctic Sunrise will set sail again.



