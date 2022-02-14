Gregory Colina new director Telbo 













KRALENDIJK – After 12 years Telephone company Telbo gets its ‘own’ director in the person of Gregory Colina. Colina worked until recently at UTS/Flow in Curaçao. This is reported by Bonaire Holding Maatschappij (BHM) in a press release on Monday.

BHM says it is pleased with the appointment of the new director for its subsidiary Telbo. Since June 1, 2009, BHM was temporarily formally in charge of the management of the company Telbo NV, pending a new statutory director. Despite various recruitment attempts in the past, it had not been possible to appoint a new statutory director. As a result, last year another public recruitment and selection process was started, carried out by consultancy firm Linkels & Partners.

Experience

Colina has over 25 years of telecommunications experience and extensive professional knowledge. He holds a Master of Science in Global Management with specialization in Business Innovation. During his career Colina progressed from business unit manager IT Support Services and manager Customer Care to deputy Chief Operational Officer at one of the largest telecom companies on our islands within the Kingdom.

For the better

Besides his specialization in the field of telecommunications Colina is very active in the field of musical accompaniment and education, which also partly contributed to his appointment as Knight of the Order of Orange Nassau. “The wide baggage of knowledge and experience, as well as the social involvement Colina, will certainly benefit Telbo and the Bonairean community to break new ground with telecom services of the people and for the people,” the press release said.