Grenada chooses Tax Software from BearingPoint Curaçao

ST. GEORGE’S/WILLEMSTAD- The Grenada Inland Revenue Department (IRD) is the 15th tax authority to use BearingPoint Caribbean’s innovative software. By further expanding the worldwide customer base, the local software developer proves that technology from Curaçao is highly regarded internationally.

BearingPoint’s Multi Tax Solution (MTS) will be used in Grenada to improve tax collection, collection and control and the (online) service to taxpayers. This system, which is already being used successfully in other countries in the Anglo-Caribbean region, will be adapted to the local tax legislation and wishes of Grenada. Grenada is the third country to opt for an implementation of the MTS solution this year.

Grenada, like many other Small Island Developing States (SIDS), is highly vulnerable to climate change, natural disasters and the economic dependence on tourism. In the post-Covid-19 era, the government of Grenada therefore wants to build in more resilience by improving fiscal sustainability. In this context, the Ministry of Finance has started a transformation of the tax administration supported by the implementation of a proven automation system.

The tender was conducted under the supervision of the World Bank. After a written quotation round, the selected suppliers had to demonstrate the quality of the software in an extensive demonstration. BearingPoint was chosen as the winner from a field of suppliers from, among others, Canada, New Zealand and Armenia.

Project Management

In addition to providing the software, BearingPoint will also be responsible for project management, change management, data migration, third-party interfaces and end-user training of the IRD.

BearingPoint and its 115+ employees (mostly from Curaçao) are very proud that the Grenada tax authorities have now also chosen the MTS and that in this way they can contribute to the development of the island.