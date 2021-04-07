Groundbreaking for Assisted Living Homes Statia













4 Shares

Fltr: Calvin Merkman, Carol Jack, Carlyle Tear and Alida Francis. Photo: Government of St. Eustatius.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- On Wednesday morning the groundbreaking for the first building of assisted living and emergency homes took place in Lodi, St. Eustatius. Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis was joined by Carol Jack, Director Social Domain, Calvin Merkman of Merkies Construction and Carlyle Tearr of IBS.

Five additional assisted living homes and five emergency homes will be constructed in Lodi to alleviate the housing shortage on the island. With the realization of these new homes, housing opportunities will be provided for elderly and disabled persons within the community.







The additional homes will be constructed adjacent to the 10 existing assisted living homes at the Felicia Viola van Zanten Complex. Also on the picture are : Mr. Calvin Merkman, representative of of Merkies Construction (left), and Mr. Carlyle Tearr (next to Ms. Francis), representative of IBS.