Groundbreaking for new FORMA building Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Friday afternoon, the ceremony took place for laying the first stone and unveiling the sign for the new project of the Fundashon FORMA in Kralendijk.

The building is intended to provide training and education for young people and adults, with a focus on skill courses such as handyman, beauty specialist, carpenter, welder, and electrician. During the opening ceremony, Soraida Mensche, director of Fundashon FORMA, emphasized the importance of the moment for their foundation, celebrating its 31st anniversary.

The first stone was laid in honour of the first director of FORMA, Toontie Nicolaas, with his son Anthony Nicolaas carrying out the symbolic gesture.

Ludwig Balentin, chairman of the board of FORMA, expressed joy at their achievement and indicated that the new building will be a centralized hub for education and training for young people and adults.

Gratitude

Words of gratitude went to Deputy Nina den Heyer for her efforts to include Fundashon FORMA in the plan for the construction of educational facilities on Bonaire. In 2024, they have plans to complete the new building and open their offices.