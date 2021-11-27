Group 5 primary school plants trees together with STINAPA













KRALENDIJK – Students from group 5 of various primary schools, together with STINAPA, planted trees at the entrance of the Washington-Slagbaai National Park.

It is already the twelfth time that STINAPA is taking action with the students of primary school. In the context of Covid prevention, the action will not take place in one day, but spread over five days.

The students not only learn how to also plant trees at home, but also how to care for them. In this way, the reforestation on the island is also being worked on outside the national park.

Terra Barra

The trees that have been planted over the past days have been made available by Terra Barra, who are involved in, among other things, the cultivation and release of native tree species on the island. In this way, the reforestation of the island is being worked on.