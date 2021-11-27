- 2Shares
KRALENDIJK – Students from group 5 of various primary schools, together with STINAPA, planted trees at the entrance of the Washington-Slagbaai National Park.
It is already the twelfth time that STINAPA is taking action with the students of primary school. In the context of Covid prevention, the action will not take place in one day, but spread over five days.
The students not only learn how to also plant trees at home, but also how to care for them. In this way, the reforestation on the island is also being worked on outside the national park.
Terra Barra
The trees that have been planted over the past days have been made available by Terra Barra, who are involved in, among other things, the cultivation and release of native tree species on the island. In this way, the reforestation of the island is being worked on.
Also read:
- Welding training started on St. Eustatius
- Group 5 primary school plants trees together with STINAPA
- Two large cruise ships in Bonaire for the first time after Covid-break
- No support on Bonaire for Corona self-tests at school
- Work moves ahead at Saba’s Botanical Garden
- Gradual adjustment in Covid-measures
- Fireman Reid Barnes Jr. remembered by Saba’s Fire Department
- AB Carrental takes over Island Car Rental fleet in Bonaire
- Car rolls over at Donkey beach
- First visit of cruise ship Mein Schiff 1 to Bonaire
- Vacature Backoffice medewerker Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Domeinbeheerder Sint Eustatius
- Visit to St. Eustatius for start of Population Screening
- Bonaire signs agreement with Dutch Municipality
- Makana Ferry service makes cautious start on December 1st