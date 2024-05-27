Curacao
Group of RKCS Teachers from Curaçao Visits Bonaire
27-05-2024
KRALENDIJK—A group of 24 teachers from Curaçao was on Bonaire last week. Among them were an early childhood expert, 2 social workers, and 20 deputy directors of the Roman Catholic Central School Board (RKCS).
The group visited various schools on Bonaire, including IKC San Luis Beltran, Kolegio San Bernardo, EOZ, IKC, Kolegio Kristu Bon Wardadó, and they also visited Strea Briante and Rayo di Solo.
The teachers were very pleased with the opportunity to visit Bonaire and said they certainly received valuable information.
-
