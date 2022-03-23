‘Guided Living’ project Bonaire celebrates one-year anniversary

KRALENDIJK – The ‘Guided living’ Project celebrated its one-year anniversary on Tuesday 15 March. The two-year pilot opened its doors on 15 March 2021. Vulnerable young people, between the ages of 16 and 23, who have been in the youth care assistance program for a long time and who need housing and extra guidance to be able to make the step to adulthood stay in a shared home.

Guided living has room for 10 young people. Between March 2021 and February 2022, there was an influx of 8 young people, 1 of which was a crisis placement. The young people follow a coaching process through a phased structure, the so-called ACA methodology (Managing, Coaching and Advising).

Contribution

Supported living works together with various assistance organizations within the social chain to be able to provide tailor-made guidance to young people. “The cooperation with other aid organizations has an important role in the process towards independence of young people. Every professional contributes from his own expertise. Without each other, the cooperation within the chain, it would not have been possible to make the first year of Guided Living a success. We are grateful for the good collaboration with our chain partners and look forward to a fruitful collaboration in the future.” says Solange Martilia. She is coordinator of the Assisted Living project.