GVP students join Reforestation Project St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- Over 50 students from Gwendoline van Putten High School recently joined ReforeStatia at Zeelandia, one of the reforestation sites on Statia.

As part of a house team activity, each house was tasked with planting at least 10 plants. In total, they planted 24 saplings of various plant species, including Lignum vitae, sea grape, Geiger, portia, and white cedar.

Earlier this year, children from the four primary schools on St. Eustatius visited the ReforeStatia Nursery. Around 350 students, aged 5-12, had an educational experience learning about reforestation efforts on the island. They participated in activities such as learning about the importance of roots in preventing soil erosion, understanding the connection between land and sea ecosystems, and observing wildlife at the nursery.

Funds

The project is funded by the EU through the Resilience, Sustainable Energy, and Marine Biodiversity Programme (RESEMBID). With a budget of €737,165, the project aims to enhance the protection and restoration of ecologically important areas on St. Eustatius and Saba through reforestation. STENAPA, SCF, and RESEMBID are partnering in this initiative, which supports sustainable development in the Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs).