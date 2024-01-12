Gyairon Martis appointed as ambassador of Bonaire for his sporting achievements

KRALENDIJK – Gyairon Martis, an exceptionally talented athlete from Bonaire, has been recognized and honored as the ambassador of the island by the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), and Indebon. This recognition follows his impressive performances in various sports, including baseball, softball, table tennis, and billiards.

Born on Bonaire on January 22, 2000, Gyairon, better known as Gio, began playing baseball at the age of four. He was part of the Little League selection and competed against teams from countries such as Curaçao, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic. With the softball team Energizer, he achieved victory in the ‘Harma Bini Aden’ tournament in 2019.

Gio also developed a passion for table tennis, starting at the age of 14 with Jong Bonaire. His achievements in this sport include winning the U-15 ranking and securing second place in both the U-15 and U-18 doubles categories, partnering with Leogino Melaan.

Billiards

His billiards career, initiated at the age of eight, has taken Gio to the international stage. He participated in various Pan-American 9-ball championships and pool billiards championships in diverse countries, including Colombia, China, and Russia. After a successful training in the Netherlands in 2018, he returned to his beloved sport of billiards. His talent and passion led to his participation in the Dutch Eredivisie billiards with The Hague 51 team, where he excelled and won his first two matches.

With this recognition, TCB, OLB, and Indebon emphasize Gyairon Martis’s valuable contribution to the international reputation of Bonaire and celebrate him as an ambassador of the island.