Caribbean Haitian Sunrise Airways arrives at St. Kitts as part of network expansion Redactie 27-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The EMB120 used by Sunrise Airways at the RLB airport. Photo: St. Christopher Air & Seaport Authorities

BASSETERRE- Haitian carrier Sunrise Airways arrived at the RLB airport of St. Kitts as part of a considerable expansion of its route network to serve more destinations in the Eastern Caribbean on Sunday. As part of that expansion, Sunrise will be executing flights between Antigua and St. Kitts.

There were enthusiastic reactions upon the arrival of the first flight. “More competition is always welcome”, was a comment often heard. The islands have been grappling with a shortage of flights since the demise of Antigua-based Liat. St. Maarten’s Winair, InterCaribbean Airlines and now Sunrise Airways are trying to fill the void.

Liat2020

In the meantime Liat, now called Liat2020 is also preparing its re-entry in the market. The airline which is still busy with its recertification is busy with various tests flights with planes it received from Nigerian Air Peace.