Halloween SUP fundraiser event benefiting Bonaire Animal Shelter

KRALENDIJK – On October 29th at 5:00 PM, Animal Shelter Bonaire is organizing a Halloween SUP event for adults. Participants are required to appear in Halloween-themed costumes, with prizes awarded for the scariest, most original, and most creative outfits.

The participation fee for the event is $15. For participants without their own Stand-Up Paddleboard (SUP), there is an option to rent a SUP on-site for an additional fee of $20.

The route takes participants from Chachacha Beach to the Something Special dive site, where the award ceremony and a snack moment will also take place. Prizes will again be awarded to participants with standout costumes.

Spectators who do not wish to participate in the SUP segment are encouraged to support the participants from the sidelines. This afternoon is dedicated to fun, with all proceeds benefiting the Bonaire Animal Shelter.

For further details and registrations, please contact Kelly at +599 701-0110 or Charley at +599 700-2696.