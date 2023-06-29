Handover of keys for sentro di bario Tera Kora 

KRALENDIJK – On Wednesday commissioner James Kroon handed over the keys of the sentro di barrio Tera Kora to the director of AKESESO.

The Tera Kora Neighborhood Center has now been renovated, and everything is ready for those who wish to make use of it. After the Nikiboko Neighborhood Center underwent renovations, it was now Tera Kora’s turn. This neighborhood center has been in existence for over 50 years.

Ergilo Bubui Goeloe from the Tera Kora neighborhood spoke about the origins of the neighborhood center. “The people from Rincon used to work in Saliña because they were causing problems in Rincon. Later, they built a place to live in Mundu Nobo, which we now know as Tera Kora. After that, they built the sentro di barrio, which was the first one in the village, and from there, they built the others.”

Cherish

Ben Oleana from FCB said that he encouraged young children to engage in various sports in the neighborhood. “I know that the people of Tera Kora have fought for and cherish their sentro di bario. That sense of community within the neighborhood should be preserved. Just as I said about the sentro di bario Nikiboko, let’s take care of this beautiful place.”