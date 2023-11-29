Harbour office Bonaire temporarily closed due to maintenance Work

KRALENDIJK- The harbour office in Kralendijk is temporarily closed from November 27 to December 1 for planned maintenance work to the office.

During this period, counter services such as the registration of new boats and the collection of registration cards will be available only at the Supervision and Enforcement department on Tuesday and Thursday between 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM.

New boats can also be registered via email. Despite the closure, emergency services will remain operational to ensure essential services and handle urgent matters.

The harbour office will be fully operational again on December 4. The harbor office expresses gratitude to customers for their patience and understanding during this maintenance period.