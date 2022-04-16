16 April 2022 12:31 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Economy Latest news

Head Tax will be raised to ten dollars per cruise ship passenger

126

Head Tax will be raised to ten dollars per cruise ship passenger
Two cruise ships seen from Donkey Beach. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- As of January 1, 2023, cruise ship passengers will pay $10 per person for a visit to Bonaire.

The higher tax for these passengers, commonly referred to as a ‘head tax’, has long been a wish of many on the island. Some cruise lines initially reacted negatively to the intention to levy a higher tax per person, while others seemed to understand this.

The Executive Council is now standing firm. Although other visitors from abroad will have to pay USD 75 per person on July 1, 2022, the increased head tax will only come into effect on January 1, 2023.







en English
X
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishde Germanpt Portuguesees Spanish