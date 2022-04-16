Head Tax will be raised to ten dollars per cruise ship passenger

Two cruise ships seen from Donkey Beach. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- As of January 1, 2023, cruise ship passengers will pay $10 per person for a visit to Bonaire.

The higher tax for these passengers, commonly referred to as a ‘head tax’, has long been a wish of many on the island. Some cruise lines initially reacted negatively to the intention to levy a higher tax per person, while others seemed to understand this.

The Executive Council is now standing firm. Although other visitors from abroad will have to pay USD 75 per person on July 1, 2022, the increased head tax will only come into effect on January 1, 2023.