Health Department Bonaire warns against Dengue, Chikungunya and Zika

Aedes Aegypti mosquito
The Aedes Aegypti mosquito is the culprit behind many common diseases in the rainy season. Photo: OLB

The Public Health Department of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) is urging residents to protect themselves against Dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika, as the rainy season increases the risk of these diseases. 

The Aedes aegypti mosquito, which can transmit these diseases, lives in and around homes and lays its eggs in stagnant water, such as plastic containers and car tires. Removing these breeding sites is highly recommended. 

Mosquito bites

Apart from the elimination of breeding grounds, the Government points out that it can be important to prevent being bitten by the mosquito, for instance by wearing protective clothing and using insect repellents to prevent mosquito bites. Disease-carrying mosquitoes are especially active during the day.

