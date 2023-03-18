Hearing about Sunset Beach Resort building permit is getting closer

KRALENDIJK – According to a message from Resort Bonaire, which also includes the planned Sunset Beach Resort, a hearing will be held on March 28 on the refusal of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) to issue a building permit for the resort.

“A step has been taken towards the construction of Sunset Beach Resort”, begins an e-mail sent by Mirjam Jacobs to (potential) buyers of the planned resort at Playa Lechi. The e-mail does not indicate where Jacobs is optimistic, except that a hearing is scheduled for March 28 to consider the resort’s appeal against the refusal.

An advisory committee should consider the arguments for and against that rejection, also apparent from Jacobs’ email, and then issue an advice to the OLB.

Information

The Resort also promises to provide further information to stakeholders soon after that hearing and any advice from the committee.

At the time, the resort boasted in large advertisements in various Dutch newspapers that most of the apartments in the planned resort had already been sold.