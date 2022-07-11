Heavy smoke from bush fire Tera Korá 

KRALENDIJK- On Sunday evening around 7 o’clock there was a fierce bush fire in the Kaya Maranon in Tera Kòrá.

Although initially only dry grass and shrubs caught fire, several dumped cars nearby also caught fire. This caused a fierce development of smoke, which could be seen from a great distance. Many residents wondered what was going on.

According to the spokesman for the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN), the fire brigade has asked residents in the neighborhood to close the windows and doors to keep possible harmful substances out as much as possible. Residents were also asked to temporarily leave their homes until the fire was under control.

Danger

According to KPCN, the fire brigade also arrived quickly to bring the fire under control. Although no injuries were reported, residents of the neighborhood are concerned about the large amount of discarded cars, which could pose a threat to public health, as the fire of Sunday evening also proved.