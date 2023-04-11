Help with ONLINE Tax Return 2022 | Advertisement

This year the Tax Office offers help with filing your Online Tax Return. Bring your own laptop, tablet or mobile phone and you will be assisted so you can do your tax return online. If you want to take advantage of this opportunity, please register in advance by calling:

(+599) 416-3941 or 416-3942 (Saba) (+599) 318-3325 or 318-3326 (Statia)

Tax Office Saba:

Tuesday, April 11th until Friday, April 14th

9 am – 1 pm

Tax Office Sint Eustatius:

Tuesday, May 2nd until Friday, May, 5th 9am-11pm and 5pm-7pm