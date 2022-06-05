Hemmie van Xanten breaks with WIPM and continues as independent councilman

THE BOTTOM- Hemmie van Xanten, who ran on the political slate of WIPM party on Saba has declared himself independent on Wednesday. This means that that WIPM no longer governs without any opposition. The party however continues to be very strong with four out of five seats on the Council.

“On June 1st, I officially informed the Governor of the Public Entity Saba, Mr. Jonathan Johnson, that I no longer will be an island council member, representing the political party WIPM”, according to Van Xanten in a short statement.

Van Xanten also says that he will continue to serve out his term without any affiliation towards a political group or party. “Reason for my resignation is mainly based on the fact that the functioning of the party does not meet my expectation of running a professional political party. Maybe because my cultural background differs, maybe because of my professional experience as school director worldwide. But if this is the norm and has been the norm over the past decennia, I will respect this but do not agree with it and has therefore resigned as party member”, said Van Xanten.

Bright

Van Xanten in his statement also said he thought the future looked bright and open for numerous possibilities. “I will continue to serve my term in the interest of all Sabans and will be open to any advice, support or criticism”, according to the former WIPM councilman.