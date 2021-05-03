Hemp Plantation Dismantled on Saba













A view of the hemp plants confiscated on Monday morning by Police on Saba.

The Bottom, Saba- According to information from KPCN, On Monday morning a hemp plantation was dismantled at Promise Land Road. During the police action, 30 hemp plants were found and confiscated in the backyard of a home.

The Police notes there seems to be a false belief among the population that there is a tolerance policy on Saba when it comes to hemp cultivation. KPCN streeses that this is absolutely not the case.







KPCN says they will continue to actively monitor cannabis possession and its cultivation and will act against illegal hemp cultivation, where and when needed.