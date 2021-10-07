Hemp plants seized on Saba

- 34Shares
THE BOTTOM, SABA- On Wednesday, October 6th , some hemp plants were seized at a home on the Airport Road on Saba. This after a few tips were received through the anonymous tip line of the police.
While many on the islands don’t see much harm in the cultivation of Hemp plants, this is actually still against the law.
Calling the anonymous tip line (+599 717 7251) is completely anonymous because a computer system answers the phone. You record your tip and the recording is then sent to the relevant department to listen to and take action if necessary.
Police call on the community to contribute to the safety of the community, by calling the tip line on any crime witnessed.
