Hennyson Thielman party leader at MPB

KRALENDIJK – The deputy of Economic Affairs and Tourism, Hennyson Thielman, is the leader of the list for the Movementu di Pueblo Boneriano (MPB) in the upcoming elections.

Thielman is honored to be at the top of the list. “We have a strong and balanced list. Our party is the one that will lead Bonaire in the right direction. In recent years we have shown that we are a serious board party.

MPB leader Tjin Asjoe is also satisfied with the list. “There are no less than 17 women on the list and that says something. But we have also reserved an important place on our list for young people”.

In total there are 30 candidates on the list of the blue party.

