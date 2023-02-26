Herensia Kultural Rincon responsible for organizing Dia di Rincon 2023

KRALENDIJK – The organization Herensia Kultural Rincon will organize the Dia di Rincon this year. A Kick-off meeting was held last Friday at the Chichi Tan museum in Rincon.

Representative Elvis Tjin Asjoe and Papito Thomas of the SKAL department were present on behalf of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB). Chin Asjoe says that the Public Entity will still look at how the festivities can be supported financially.

Tjin Asjoe also promises to consult with the various airlines that visit Bonaire to ensure that anyone who wants to come to the Dia di Rincon from outside Bonaire can actually do so.

On March 25, more details will be announced about what Dia di Rincon will look like this year. There is now also a website, www.diadirincon.org, on which details and the program will be presented.

Enthusiastic

The eight-person organization Herensia Kultural Rincon says it is enthusiastic about the responsibility for the festivities and says it has various plans in store to make the celebration even bigger and more beautiful this year than it normally is.