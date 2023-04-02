Highest point reached at new building Sacred Heart School Saba

THE BOTTOM- The highest point at the new building of the Sacred Heart Primary School was recently reached. On Thursday, March 30, on his first working day as the new Commissioner of Education, Eviton Heyliger, accompanied by his colleague Commissioner Bruce Zagers, visited the construction site.

The main structure of the two-story building is now complete. The Saba flag is proudly flying over the now completed roof structure. The main construction company for this project, Work Monster is making steady progress, said Project Manager Michael Bacon who is content with the quality of work that is being delivered by the local contractors. The project is funded by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW) and carried out by the Public Entity Saba.

Initially planned for the end of May, the project is now scheduled to be completed one month later due to the arrival of windows and doors. The new school building consists of four classrooms and office space for the care coordinator, Dutch teachers and the arts teacher. There will also be a restroom. A new extra feature has been added, which is the gazebo where children can sit in a shaded area outside.

Progress

New Commissioner of Education Eviton Heyliger said the visit to the new school building was most informative. “It is good to see the progress that the hard-working men of Work Monster are making. Once this project is completed, the Sacred Heart School will have much more space for the kindergarten children and some of the teaching staff,” said Heyliger, thanking the ministry for making the funding available.