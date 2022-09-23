Hilton Grand Vacation Club now on St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG— St. Maarten added a top luxury resort brand to the list of vacation properties travellers can choose from as the Hilton Grand Vacation Club, officially rebranded the Flamingo and Royal Palm Beach Resorts on Wednesday.

Acting Minister of Tourism Economic Affairs Transport & Telecommunication (TEATT), Omar Ottley hailed the rebranding of the two-timeshare resorts as a signal of great things to come for St. Maarten.

Minister Ottley said, “The Hilton brand would undoubtedly attract new visitors to St. Maarten and further strengthen the long-term vision of showcasing the tourism destination as the service innovation centre of the Caribbean.”