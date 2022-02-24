Hospital Aruba first in Dutch Caribbean region to use sophisticate lung test machine

- 15Shares
ORANJESTAD- The Horacio Oduber Hospital (HOH) of Aruba recently acquired a new and modern machine to carry out different lung tests, the Vyntus BODY.
The sophisticated machine can perform many lung function tests, which were previously not possible. The machine enables a more precise diagnosis, than was the case before.
HOH is the first hospital in the Dutch Caribbean to acquire and start using the new machine. With the new machine, there is less need to send patients abroad. This, according to HOH, reduces costs and inconvenience to the patients.
