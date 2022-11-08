Hospital Bonaire only open for emergencies

KRALENDIJK – Acting Lieutenant Governor Oleana has sent out an update on the situation on the island. This morning at seven o’clock the crisis team met.

On Monday evening and throughout the night, about 100 millimeters of rain fell and more rain is on the way. Due to the amount of water, there is a lot of flooding. An inventory has been made of all complaints that have come in and attention is paid to all these complaints.

At this point the hospital is only open for emergencies. Due to extreme flooding, Fundashon Mariadal advises not to come to the hospital today. Patients for day treatment, surgery and emergencies are excluded from this. Appointments for the outpatient clinics are being postponed. Patients and clients who have an appointment will be called for a new appointment.

Fundashon Mariadal’s pharmacies are basically operational and open. However, here too, everyone is advised not to come today, unless there is urgency. The crisis team will meet again at 11 am and an update will follow at 12 noon.