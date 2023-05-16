Hospital Bonaire takes measures against high workload

KRALENDIJK – Fundashon Mariadal will implement several urgent measures to address a high workload. This was announced by the hospital’s director, Dr. Giovanni Frans, during a press conference on Monday afternoon.

The workload among the staff has been high for a long time due to the growing demand for healthcare, staff shortages, and the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The problems are exacerbated by population growth, an aging population, and a lack of financial resources. Mariadal has activated the ZiROP (Hospital Disasters & Crisis Response Plan) to address these challenges and ensure the quality of care and patient safety.

The organization states that it is working with government agencies and engaging in discussions with relevant stakeholders to obtain the necessary resources and support. In the meantime, concrete measures are being taken to alleviate the workload, such as involving office staff and voluntary MBO healthcare students.

Additional funds

The board of Mariadal acknowledges the urgent need for additional resources and a comprehensive hospital information system to improve efficiency. This will require support from the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport.