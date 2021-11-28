Hospital Bonaire tightens rules once more













KRALENDIJK – The hospital on Bonaire has tightened the rules for the second time in a short time as part of the Covid-19 prevention measures implemented.

According to the Fundashon Mariadal, the tightened measures are in line with rules announced by Island Governor Edison Rijna to help contain the current wave of contamination.

For example, Mariadal asks people to visit the hospital, outpatient clinics and pharmacy alone as much as possible. In addition, visitors are expected to wear a medical face mask at all times.

Visits

Restrictions have also been introduced when it comes to visiting patients who are in hospital. They may only receive 1 visitor per visit from Saturday. The same rule also applies to the retirement home Kas di Kuido.