Hotels in Bonaire register slightly lower hotel occupancy compared to 2022

KRALENDIJK- Bonaire’s hotels have experienced a slight decline in occupancy during the first few months of 2023 compared to 2022.

This was reported last week in a presentation during the Quarterly Tourism Meeting by Veroesjka de Windt, director of the Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA). From January to March, the average occupancy rate was 75%, a small decline from the 77% registered in 2022. The projected average occupancy rate for April to July 2023 is 59%, down from 62% in the same period last year. However, there has been an 11% average growth in room rates, with the average nightly rate at around $189 on Bonaire.

Despite the dip in average occupancy, the number of overnight tourists visiting the island has not decreased.

More rooms

According to the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), the number of available rooms has significantly increased in recent years. Therefore, despite constant or even growing tourist numbers, the average occupancy rate may decrease.