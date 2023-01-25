House of Research visits Statia for study into healthier lifestyles

ORANJESTAD- A team of researchers from the Netherlands are visiting Statia to assist the Public Health Department with a study on what the community needs to live healthier lives.

The Rotterdam-based House of Research (Het Onderzoekshuis), which focuses on changing behaviour for social gain, cooperates with Youth at Healthy Weight – known by its Dutch acronym JOGG. The House of Research have been meeting parents and children between the ages of four and 12, individually and in focus groups. Health concerns like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity are common in Statia.

The goal of this research is to develop campaigns or communication strategies that fit seamlessly with the target group. The findings will be used to enhance the effectiveness of public health interventions in the future.

Needs

The team has already visited Bonaire and Saba. Every island has its own needs and what works for one island is not guaranteed to work for another. There are differences in the population, culture, landscape, and the things they offer to live a healthy lifestyle.

