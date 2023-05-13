13 mei 2023 10:30 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Police and justice

House search Antriol in search of stolen goods

52

House in Antriol where the judicial entry took place. Photo: KPCN

KRALENDIJK – According to information from the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN), a judicial investigation took place on Friday afternoon in a house located in the Antriol neighborhood.

The investigation took place in the context of a recently committed theft. During the investigation, a man with the initials F.D.J., 48 years old, was arrested in connection with theft, fencing, violation of the BES Opium Act, and the BES Weapons and Ammunition Act.

Presumably stolen goods were also seized, along with other items that violate the BES Opium Act and the BES Weapons and Ammunition Act.

According to the spokesperson for the KPCN, the investigation in this case is ongoing, and further arrests are not excluded.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius