House search Antriol in search of stolen goods

KRALENDIJK – According to information from the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN), a judicial investigation took place on Friday afternoon in a house located in the Antriol neighborhood.

The investigation took place in the context of a recently committed theft. During the investigation, a man with the initials F.D.J., 48 years old, was arrested in connection with theft, fencing, violation of the BES Opium Act, and the BES Weapons and Ammunition Act.

Presumably stolen goods were also seized, along with other items that violate the BES Opium Act and the BES Weapons and Ammunition Act.

According to the spokesperson for the KPCN, the investigation in this case is ongoing, and further arrests are not excluded.

