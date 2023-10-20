Hurricane Tammy is approaching the Lesser Antilles with the risk of flooding and strong winds

Tammy is currently classified as a category one hurricane and is moving slowly towards the Lesser Antilles. With speeds decreasing from 37 km/h to just 11 km/h, the effects of this storm will be noticeable throughout the entire weekend.

The primary concern is the expected heavy rainfall, which could reach up to 30 centimeters in some areas, potentially causing flooding. Additionally, strong winds, high waves, and currents are expected due to the presence of this system.

There is currently a hurricane warning in effect for Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy. A tropical storm warning has been issued for Dominica, Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Saba, and St. Eustatius. A tropical storm watch is active for Barbados and Martinique.