Saba Hydroponics Team Saba visits Aruba

Commissioner Zagers and the Hydroponics Team take a first-hand look at the cultivation of lettuce in Aruba. Photo: OLS

THE BOTTOM/ORANJESTAD – During the week of April 15th, Commissioner of Agriculture, Bruce Zagers, and the hydroponics team, Camilo Usuga and Sam Frederick, visited Happyponics, a Hydroponics Farm in Aruba.

Happyponics has been operating in Aruba for approximately 6 years and specializes in 10 different types of lettuce and assorted herbs. The farm produces over 4,000 lettuce heads per week and supplies restaurants, hotels, and the local fresh market.

The purpose of the visit was to expand the knowledge of the hydroponics team by gaining information from a farm that is fully operational, with a reputation of being a reliable supplier of fresh food. As the hydroponics farm on Saba continues to expand, learning best practices from successful and established farms in the region brings many advantages, such as gathering insights into suppliers and networking opportunities.

Expansion

According to Commissioner Zagers, the ultimate goal is to expand production at Saba’s hydroponics farm.

“Having the opportunity to see how it is done on such a professional level was not only impressive, but also a great learning experience for the team. We now have a better idea about the steps that are necessary to increase production, which we hope to accomplish in the coming months,” said Zagers.