Iconic beauty retailer Penha to open store in Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The well-known retail company from Curaçao, Penha, will soon be opening its doors on Bonaire. This can be concluded from various advertisements in which the company announces the upcoming opening of its first store on the island.

Penha is particularly famous for its iconic yellow building on the Handelskade in Curaçao. The company not only operates several stores on Curaçao, but is also active on -among others- Aruba and Sint Maarten. Although the company is primarily known as a perfumery and a store that sells well-known cosmetics in the higher-end market segment, the chain is also increasingly active in selling well-known branded clothing.

The family-owned business was established in 1865 and is still in the hands of the family that started it over 150 years ago. In Bonaire, Penha will be located in the District Shopping Center near the Hato roundabout.

Enthusiasm

On social media, many residents have reacted positively to the arrival of the iconic company on Bonaire.