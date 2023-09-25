Immigration chain information evening for employees

Do you need a work permit? What are your rights as employee? What is a guarantor? Partners in the immigration chain will be pleased to answer these and other questions. Do you have questions yourself? Then you can ask them at the same time.

Date: Thursday 28th September (Papiamentu & Spanish)

Thursday 5th October (Dutch & English)

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Location : Caciquezaal in Plaza – Julio A. Abraham Boulevard 80 in Kralendijk

Sign up by email: louis.coppen@rijksdienstcn.com

Participating organisations:

– Social Affairs and Employment (SZW)

– Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar)

– Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN)

– Immigration and Naturalisation Service Caribbean Netherlands (IND CN) – Plenchi di Trabou