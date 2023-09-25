Immigration chain information evening for employees

Do you need a work permit? What are your rights as employee? What is a guarantor? Partners in the immigration chain will be pleased to answer these and other questions. Do you have questions yourself? Then you can ask them at the same time.
Date: Thursday 28th September (Papiamentu & Spanish)
Thursday 5th October (Dutch & English)
Time: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Location : Caciquezaal in Plaza – Julio A. Abraham Boulevard 80 in Kralendijk
Sign up by email: louis.coppen@rijksdienstcn.com
Participating organisations:
– Social Affairs and Employment (SZW)
– Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar)
– Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN)
– Immigration and Naturalisation Service Caribbean Netherlands (IND CN) – Plenchi di Trabou