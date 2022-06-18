Implementation agency must ensure quick(er) realization of projects on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire as of Wednesday has a so-called Project Implementation Bureau (PUB. According to information from local Government, the new bureau should play a crucial role in achieving visible results for the residents of Bonaire in the coming years.

The establishment of the PUB, according to Government, is one of the components of the improvement plan for the R&D directorate, which is aimed at further developing the organization and to be able to meet the challenges of today and the future.

The opening of the project office took place last Wednesday in the presence of Roy Martina, Director of Spatial Planning and Development, Deputy James Kroon, Commissioner Hennyson Thielman and the Director-General of Environment and International Mr. Roald Lapperre of the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment.