18 juni 2022 07:40 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Government Latest news

Implementation agency must ensure quick(er) realization of projects on Bonaire

3

KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire as of Wednesday has a so-called Project Implementation Bureau (PUB. According to information from local Government, the new bureau should play a crucial role in achieving visible results for the residents of Bonaire in the coming years.

The establishment of the PUB, according to Government, is one of the components of the improvement plan for the R&D directorate, which is aimed at further developing the organization and to be able to meet the challenges of today and the future.

The opening of the project office took place last Wednesday in the presence of Roy Martina, Director of Spatial Planning and Development, Deputy James Kroon, Commissioner Hennyson Thielman and the Director-General of Environment and International Mr. Roald Lapperre of the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Environment.

Thank you for sharing

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English
error: Content is protected !!