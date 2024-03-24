Improvement plan for Census Office Bonaire aims to eliminate long queues
KRALENDIJK- The executive council is working on a concrete plan to significantly improve the service at the Civil Affairs department in the not too distant future.
A list of measures to substantially improve the service, particularly to eliminate queues at the department, is currently being studied by the executive council.
“The ultimate goal is to minimize waiting times and to ensure that citizens, when they come to Civil Affairs, can be assisted quickly so they can attend to other matters,” said Commissioner Abraham.
Investments
Abraham did mention that significant investments are still needed to achieve this situation. The commissioner emphasized, as he has done before, that the backlogs are not due to a lack of effort by the department’s staff. “On the contrary, the staff are doing their utmost in a less than optimal environment to assist citizens as best as possible.”
