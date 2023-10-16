In comparison to other Caribbean countries: Bonaire ranks very low in terms of internet speed

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire clearly falls well below the standard when it comes to internet speed on the island. This is evident from a study conducted by the Caribbean Progress Studies Institute (CPSI), which reveals that Bonaire occupies a meager 25th place in a list of 30 Caribbean countries.

The island has an average download speed of around 26 Megabits per second (Mbps), which is much lower than, for example, 41 Mbps in Curaçao and 73 Mbps in Aruba. Bonaire only surpasses countries like Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic but is still ahead of Sint Maarten, which has a notably poor score of 16 Mbps.

Interestingly, the BES islands as a whole perform quite poorly. Especially on St. Eustatius and Saba, there are numerous complaints about low internet speeds, which are even lower than those of Bonaire. This is noteworthy considering that all three islands are part of the Netherlands. In the Netherlands, download speeds in 2022 ranged between 100 and 120 Mbps.

The list of Caribbean countries is led by the Cayman Islands with an average download speed of 125 Mbps, while Puerto Rico and Barbados also feature in the top with speeds of 96 and 93 Mbps, respectively.