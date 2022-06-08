Increase of supplements social relief and child benefit as of 1 July 2022

KRALENDIJK – On the 9th of June 2022, the ministerial regulation will be published containing the new amounts for child benefit and assistance that the RCN-unit SZW will provide as of the 1st of July. As a result, families with children and those entitled to social relief who live independently will receive a higher amount as of July.

In the coming years, the legal minimum wage will increase towards the benchmark for the social minimum, with the social relief growing along with it. For single persons and couples that live on their own, the social relief is not yet in the desired proportion in relation to the legal minimum wage. Therefore, as of the 1st of July 2022, both the supplement for independent living and the supplement for joint households that receive social relief will be increased to USD 109 per two weeks on Bonaire, USD 132 on Sint Eustatius and USD 130 per two weeks on Saba. With this, the amount of the social relief will be 62.5% of the legal minimum wage for single persons and 85% of the minimum wage for couples that live independently.

Child benefit

Also the child benefit will be increased again as of the 1st of July 2022 by USD 10 to USD 99 per month on Bonaire, Saba and Sint Eustatius. With this, the amount of child benefit in the Caribbean Netherlands is at an equivalent level compared to the average amount of child benefit in the European Netherlands. On the 1st of January 2023, another USD 10 increase will follow.