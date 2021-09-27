Increase opportunities for local students in the labour market













KRALENDIJK – As of today, the Plenchi di Trabou jobcentre introduces a wage cost subsidy for working with students undertaking an apprenticeship training programme (in Dutch: beroepsbegeleidende leerweg, abbreviated as BBL) in Bonaire. This subsidy is one of the tools which Plenchi di Trabou uses to contribute towards increasing the opportunities of students in the local labour market.

The wage cost subsidy gives companies a financial incentive to hire local students, so students are better prepared to enter the local labour market. The subsidy covers a maximum of 50% of the applicable Legal Minimum Wage and depends on the student’s age. The employer pays the other part of the BBL student’s income themselves.

All accredited training companies in the sectors construction, hospitality, engineering or the green industry can register for the BBL wage cost subsidy. They can do this by sending an e-mail to loonkostensubsidie@plenchiditrabou.com. The BBL student must be coached by a ROA accredited apprentice trainer in order to qualify for the new subsidy.

The wage cost subsidy was created in collaboration with the Council for Education and Labour (in Dutch: Raad Onderwijs en Arbeidsmarkt (ROA CN)) and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (in Dutch: Onderwijs Cultuur en Wetenschap (OCW)).

Additional to the wage cost subsidy, Plenchi di Trabou launched a so-called ‘aftercare programme’ for MBO Bonaire students in collaboration with FORMA and MBO Bonaire (a senior secondary vocational school). During this programme, graduation candidates in the training courses Health & Social Welfare, Sport & Physical Activity and Hospitality & Engineering are groomed for the labour market. This is done through multiple interactive information sessions organised by Plenchi di Trabou.

About Plenchi di Trabou

Plenchi di Trabou, a collaboration between the RCN SZW unit and the Public Entity Bonaire, was founded to bring supply and demand in the labour market together. The organisation has existed for eight months now and has since helped almost 80 Bonaire residents to find a paid job. Furthermore, its staff provides information on topics such as training, up-skilling, work permits and they work on different labour market projects. Both employers and job seekers can consult Plenchi di Trabou on Kaya L. D. Gerharts 12. The jobcentre is open on all working days between 08:00 and 12:00 hours and between 13:00 and 17:00 hours. Those interested can drop in or book an appointment via info@plenchiditrabou.com or (599) 715-8346. Employers can post job vacancies and job seekers can register for mediation on www.plenchiditrabou.com.