IND Bonaire temporarily closed | Advertisement

Due to staff training the Immigration and Naturalisation Service Caribbean Netherlands (IND CN) on Bonaire will be closed to the public from Monday the 15th to Friday the 19th of May. During this period, the service can be reached from Monday the 15th to Wednesday the 17th of May via telephone between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon. Regular services will resume on Monday, the 22nd of May.

