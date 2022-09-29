29 september 2022 14:31 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news

IND office officially opened by State Secretary for Justice and Security

19

A view of the people present at the happening around the opening of the new building. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- On Wednesday the new office of the Immigration and Naturalization Service Caribbean Netherlands (Immigratie- en Naturalisatiedienst Caribisch Nederland, IND CN) was officially opened. 

The opening was done by the State Secretary for Justice and Security, Eric van der Burg. Prior to the opening, several speakers reflected on the role and tasks of the IND CN, together with the chain partners involved. As part of the official opening, the wordmark was affixed to the building by the State Secretary.

Thank you for sharing

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English