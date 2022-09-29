IND office officially opened by State Secretary for Justice and Security

KRALENDIJK- On Wednesday the new office of the Immigration and Naturalization Service Caribbean Netherlands (Immigratie- en Naturalisatiedienst Caribisch Nederland, IND CN) was officially opened.

The opening was done by the State Secretary for Justice and Security, Eric van der Burg. Prior to the opening, several speakers reflected on the role and tasks of the IND CN, together with the chain partners involved. As part of the official opening, the wordmark was affixed to the building by the State Secretary.